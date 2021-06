Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,141 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.