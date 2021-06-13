Cancel
TD Securities Cuts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$64.00

By Liza Goodheart
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

theenterpriseleader.com
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

ATD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.93.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

BMO Capital Markets Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$9.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WCP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.
StocksWKRB News

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $367,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MarketsWKRB News

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Director Sells C$254,232.00 in Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,385.60.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Shares of APRN opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 4.7%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.42 and last traded at $53.29. Approximately 967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,307,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.
StocksWKRB News

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo Sells 86,768 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $5,143,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 480,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,492,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 5,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,737,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Equity LifeStyle Properties has decreased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-0.000 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Avalara makes up 0.7% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Sells 37,883 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Financial Reportstechinvestornews.com

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. El-Assal forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial […]
StocksWKRB News

Neil Reeder Sells 14,638 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofCR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.18. 2,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.71.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TD Securities Trims Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Target Price to C$12.50

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$101.54

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$101.54.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 3,250 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.