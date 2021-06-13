TD Securities Cuts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$64.00
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.33.theenterpriseleader.com