Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.