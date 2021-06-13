Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Declines By 46.0%

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.