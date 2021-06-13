Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Declines By 46.0%

By Joseph McCarthy
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the May 13th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

theenterpriseleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbgi#Short Interest#Beasley Broadcast Group#Nasdaq Bbgi#4 25#Sec#Squarepoint Ops Llc#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Gabelli Funds Llc#Dimensional Fund Advisors#Barclays Plc#Houston Outlaws#The Overwatch League#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHSP. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Stockscom-unik.info

UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstickerreport.com

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,254 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “
Marketscom-unik.info

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.
StocksWKRB News

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. NASDAQ ISUN opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.23. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.
Marketscom-unik.info

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $328,000 Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,230 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 32,518 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stockscom-unik.info

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $263,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stockscom-unik.info

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Industrymodernreaders.com

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Update

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the May 13th total of 759,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 488,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Declines By 19.3%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the May 13th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Declines By 14.6%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.