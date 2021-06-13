Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Declines By 46.0%
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the May 13th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company's stock are sold short.