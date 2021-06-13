Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.35

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.75.