Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.35

ATD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.93.