Celebrity endorsements are often the stuff of dreams for wine marketers, but how genuine and how lasting that influence is, can be hard to quantify. Last month Korean pop band BTS caused a ripple in the fine wine world when, on September 29, Kim Taehyung (aka V) posted a photo of himself on Twitter, posing with a bottle of Château Margaux 2001. Evidently this was the first selfie the singer had posted on social media in more than a year. Reports suggest searches for the price of the wine began trending online within minutes, becoming one of the most popular queries globally, thanks to eager fans wishing to emulate the drinking habits of their idol.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO