Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $375.00

By Maurice Goldstein
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.67.

theenterpriseleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbny#Commercial Banking#Norges Bank#Jefferies Financial Group#Wells Fargo Company#Ubs Group#Credit Suisse Group#Sbny#Thomson Reuters#Rhumbline Advisers#Mirova Us Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.
Stockscom-unik.info

UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $28,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Raised to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCCC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.
Stockscom-unik.info

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of TransUnion worth $27,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $176,000 Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $176,000 as […]
Marketscom-unik.info

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $328,000 Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.
Stockscom-unik.info

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT Raised to $18.00 at Wedbush

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Brokerages Set Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) PT at $21.67

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.
Mckinney, TXmayfieldrecorder.com

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $77.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $88.00

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.
Energy Industrymodernreaders.com

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRMLF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.58.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Raised to $42.00 at B. Riley

OPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $7.50

EXFO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.