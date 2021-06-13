Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $375.00
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.67.theenterpriseleader.com