Haywood Waterways Association is hosting a volunteer clean-up along Richland Creek in Waynesville from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19. The cleanup will cover the section of Richland Creek from the rec park along Howell Mill Road. Gloves, trash bags, trash grabbers, and vests will be provided. Please wear closed-toe shoes and long pants that can get dirty and wet if you want to get into the water.