Truist Securities Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $60.00

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.