Truist Securities Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $60.00

By Marion Hillson
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

BCEI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Extra Space Storage Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.55 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Boosted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.83 EPS.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Talos Energy worth $61,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
StocksWKRB News

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $367,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Mizuho Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $82.00

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $371.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post sales of $371.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.40 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $437.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Medical & Biotechamericanbankingnews.com

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s share price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 80,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,195,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $17.32

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $18.04. Nikola shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 153,628 shares trading hands. A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan...
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING): Checkout For Price Target?

The Financial stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $11.81 while performing a change of -0.34% Loss on Friday, January 17, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Marketscom-unik.info

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.26). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX): Checkout For Price Target?

If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.