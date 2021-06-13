Truist Securities Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $60.00
BCEI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.theenterpriseleader.com