Played for three years on the varsity soccer and three years with the YMCA team. Would have served as captain in senior year, but season was canceled by COVID-19 pandemic. Named to the UNICO all-star game. Member of the National Honor Society, the Future Business Leaders of America, the Spanish Club, the Prosper Team, Watershed, the Physics Club, and the Yearbook Staff. Plans to attend Penn State University to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering with intent to later work with prosthetics.