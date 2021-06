In Bath soccer, basketball and softball the last four years, Chandler Clark was always there, winning awards while those teams were winning lots of games. Clark, who is The Lima News girls Scholar Athlete of the Year, was first-team All-Western Buckeye League four times in soccer and first-team All-Ohio twice. She was first-team All-WBL twice and special mention All-Ohio in basketball. And she was WBL Co-Player of the Year and second-team All-Ohio in softball.