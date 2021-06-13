Cancel
UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 results and post-fight analysis

By Mookie Alexander
Bloody Elbow
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 263 is all wrapped up and we came out of it with one title changing hands and another title remaining with the incumbent champion. We start with the main event, where Israel Adesanya took apart a game but way overmatched Marvin Vettori to remain the top dog at 185 lbs. Leg kicks were the story of this one, as Adesanya compromised the Italian’s lead leg right away and never let up. When Vettori did get takedowns Adesanya twice reversed him and on another occasion used the fence to return to his feet. It was a fairly comfortable day at the office for the champion, albeit not the most scintillating. The crowd, which booed damn near any inkling of wrestling or grappling virtually all night, was displeased with Vettori’s pursuit of the takedown but really it was his best chance at victory and Izzy largely shut it down. We even got some Adesanya clowning in the form of grabbing Marvin’s butt at the end of round four, feigning an eye poke injury, and mocking the futile takedowns late on.

