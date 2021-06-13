‘Holler’ Review
Life in the Midwest rustbelt is often portrayed in movies, but rarely with the authenticity displayed in Holler, the first feature film from writer-director Nicole Riegel. These are hard-working folks who maintain hope and keep pushing through the challenges brought on by the collapse of the factory world that left generations in its wake. It's a spinoff of Ms. Riegel's own 2015 short film of the same name, and the story is inspired by her own upbringing in Ohio.