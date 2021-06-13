Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Holler’ Review

By David Ferguson
intpolicydigest.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife in the Midwest rustbelt is often portrayed in movies, but rarely with the authenticity displayed in Holler, the first feature film from writer-director Nicole Riegel. These are hard-working folks who maintain hope and keep pushing through the challenges brought on by the collapse of the factory world that left generations in its wake. It’s a spinoff of Ms. Riegel’s own 2015 short film of the same name, and the story is inspired by her own upbringing in Ohio.

intpolicydigest.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Amelio
Person
Jessica Barden
Person
Pamela Adlon
Person
Becky Ann Baker
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holler#College Application
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesABC7 Los Angeles

A young woman fights for a better life in new drama 'Holler'

HOLLYWOOD -- Writer-director Nicole Riegel says her new film, "Holler," is about 75 percent her own story. It's about a smart teenager trapped in an Ohio town where there's very little money, opportunity or encouragement. Her dream is college. But her nightmare is... to get ahead, she'd have to leave her family behind.
Moviesbrieftake.com

Interview: Holler’s Jessica Barden

The incredibly talented actress Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World) chatted with me recently over Zoom video about the making and behind the scenes of her new indie film Holler (written and directed by Nicole Riegel). It’s a career-best performance by Barden (recalling Jennifer Lawrence in Winter’s Bone and Michelle Williams in Wendy and Lucy) and I highly encourage everyone to seek out the brilliant movie.
MoviesA.V. Club

Holler sings a familiar tune about a forgotten town

Ruth (Jessica Barden) has a life that’s straight out of a country-western song. Her mama’s in jail, her brother’s going down a bad path, the water’s been turned off, and the plant just shut down. Everyone keeps telling her that she’s smart enough to make it in the big wide world outside of their dying industrial town, but she has a hard time believing in dreams beyond finding a warm place to sleep at night. Ruth is stuck, and her reluctance to buy in to the idea that a college degree will fix everything is one of the more interesting aspects of this otherwise regrettably typical coming-of-age drama.
MoviesBoston Herald

‘Holler’ a raw, gripping tale of poverty and yearning

Grade: A- From first-time feature writer-director Nicole Riegel comes “Holler,” a film as raw as its subject. That subject is Ruth (a standout Jessica Barden), a high school senior from Rust Belt Ohio, who lives with her older brother Blaze (Gus Halper) while their mother Rhonda (Pamela Adlon) serves time in jail. Blaze did not graduate from high school because he had to take care of his little sister in his senior year. Ruth’s life story is a litany of loss and hardship: eviction notices, water cutoffs, jail visits, addiction, pending plant closure, petty theft and more. The future is bleak, although Ruth has been accepted at a college. While her mother’s reaction to Ruth’s acceptance is, “We aren’t college people,” Ruth is smart, secretly ambitious and her brother yearns for her to go and get out.
Movieswhereyat.com

Film Review: Censor

Sheer panic ensued in the United Kingdom during the 1980s with the rising popularity of movies on video cassette, specifically gory horror and exploitation films. These violent movies were coined "video nasties" and were considered to be responsible for immoral behavior in the real world, so they were severely censored prior to release or completely banned altogether.
Travelbeachcomber.news

Review: 'Counterpart'

The two men sit at opposite sides of a metal table bolted to the floor in a subterranean interrogation room in Berlin. They look exactly alike but live in very different circumstances. Howard Silk Alpha (J. K. Simmons) and Howard Silk Prime (J. K. Simmons) both live in Berlin but...
Jackson, OHcolumbusunderground.com

Ohioan Nicole Riegel’s Feature Holler Opens

Filmmaker and Ohioan Nicole Riegel is tired of the depiction of Appalachia and Appalachians she sees in films and media. Her film Holler, hitting theaters across the country Friday, may set that record straight. “I have a chip on my shoulder about films made about where I’m from in Appalachia...
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Jessica Barden On ‘Holler,’ ‘Pink Skies Ahead,’ & Anxiety

Jessica Barden is attracted to projects that are “somewhat autobiographical.” Both of the actor’s recently released movies, Holler and Pink Skies Ahead, explore issues within working class families — familiar territory for The End of the F***king World star. “I’m a working class person, and I always will be,” she tells Bustle.
Moviesassignmentx.com

Movie Review: IN THE HEIGHTS

Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Jimmy Smits, Gregory Diaz IV, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Marc Anthony, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Quiara Alegria Hudes, original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on the stage musical, book by Quiara Alegria Hudes, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, concept by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Director:
Ohio Statemyfox28columbus.com

Ohio in the spotlight in new movie 'Holler' in theaters now!

In this week's Maddwolf Movie review, Hope Madden and George Wolf show Good Day Columbus a variety of films including one thriller for insomniacs, another movie was filmed in Jackson, Ohio and Broadway is back in theaters!. 1. 'In the Heights' now showing in theaters and on HBO MAX. 2....
MoviesInside Pulse

DVD Review: Georgetown

Sometimes there are movies you watch simply to admire the performances within, and Georgetown is one of those movies. The film is based off true events; however, for those who may not be aware, when a movie says that it simply means that something similar to the story happened and creative liberties were taken from there. In the case of Georgetown the script is based off of the New York Times magazine article, “The Worst Marriage in Georgetown,” which was about a 91-year old Washington socialite named Viola Herms Drath who married a man 44-years younger and was killed at the age of 91.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Amusing Trailer for the Feel-Good Apocalyptic Comedy HOW IT ENDS

MGM Studios released a fun trailer for the upcoming apocalyptic comedy How It Ends. Most apocalyptic films are dark, gritty, and depressing. But this movie is the exact opposite. This looks like it’ll be the most charming apocalyptic movie that’s ever been made. In this feel good apocalyptic comedy, “freewheeling...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Composer Mikel Hurwitz on scoring the horror-comedy Too Late

We chat with composer Mikel Hurwitz about his score for the new horror-comedy Too Late…. The wait is finally over. After making its world premiere at the Seattle International Film Festival in April, Gravitas Ventures is now releasing Too Late in select theaters and digital platforms on June 25th. Directed by D.W. Thomas, the horror comedy set in the Los Angeles indie comedy scene features Violet Fields who works a thankless job as the assistant to Bob Devore, famed comedian and host of the live variety show, Too Late. But what only Violet knows is that Bob is a monster both literally and figuratively. Resigned to her fate, Violet is caught by surprise when she meets aspiring comedian Jimmy Rhodes and sparks fly. But as her feelings for Jimmy grow and Bob starts to doubt her loyalty, she and Jimmy could end up as Bob’s next meal.
MoviesNWI.com

Lily James & Emily Beecham Are in ‘The Pursuit of Love’ in Romantic Dramedy’s Trailer (VIDEO)

“Whoever invented love ought to be shot.” That’s just one of several memorable lines in the trailer for the new romantic dramedy coming to Amazon Prime Video on July 30. The Pursuit of Love, set in Europe between the two World Wars, follows the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett (Lily James) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham) as they search for the ideal husband. But their friendship is tested when Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda wants to follow her heart — which takes her to increasingly wild and outrageous places. (Speaking of outrageous places, check out the parties of the Radletts’ wealthy and eccentric neighbor Lord Merlin, played by Andrew Scott.)
MoviesIGN

Infinite - Review

Infinite is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+. From the start, Infinite feels like a throwback to late ‘90s action movies, in which a steely protagonist was tossed into a hi-tech world of mind-bending truths that demanded a man of action to save the world. This terrain was charted by a string of Batmen, Keanu Reeves (The Matrix Trilogy), and Denzel Washington (Virtuosity). This time, Mark Wahlberg brings his working-class snarl to a tale of reincarnated warriors and an eons-stretching battle for the fate of the world. While the story is fresh, the path feels familiar, for better or worse.
MoviesChannel 3000

Loper Report: ‘In the Heights,’ ‘Peter Rabbit 2,’ ‘Holler’

Film critic Wil Loper has the low down on all the newest movies and streaming shows. This week he shares his thoughts on “In the Heights,” “Peter Rabbit 2,” “Holler,” and more. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Moviesredcarpetcrash.com

Movie Review: ‘Nobody’ Blu-ray

Greetings again from the darkness. Revenge movies have long been popular because they let us live out the fantasy of getting even … a chance real life rarely offers. Of course, few of us actually cross paths with Russian mobsters or have a secret life that requires our government personnel file be redacted. But all of the above is in play for director Ilya Naishuller’s first feature film since his debut, HARDCORE HENRY (2015), an innovate POV action/sci-fi movie.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Steven Spielberg's Semi-Autobiographical Film Casts Sam Rechner in Key Role

The young, up-and-coming Australian actor joins an impressive ensemble cast that includes Oscar-nominee Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Paul Dano. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” breakout Julia Butters and Gabriel LaBelle are also signed for the film. Williams is playing a character loosely based on Spielberg’s mother, while Dano will play a stand-in for his father, and Rogen will play the role of his favorite uncle.
MoviesDeadline

‘No Sudden Move’ Review: Ensemble Superb In Steven Soderbergh’s Terrific Crime Drama

The prolific Steven Soderbergh’s latest, No Sudden Move, had its world premiere over the weekend as the centerpiece of Tribeca Fest before the Warner Bros release heads directly to HBO Max on July 1. It is the kind of twisty, noirish period crime thriller that is great to see on the big screen — as I was able to do last week — but any way you can find it, find it. It’s a must-see in the Soderbergh canon, a blend of elements of everything from his Out of Sight to his trio of Ocean’s films, but mostly a cool story all its own and owing to inspiration from crime flicks of the mid-’50s, the era in Detroit in which it is set.
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

‘Q-Force’ trailer: Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman star in Netflix animated queer comedy

Today, Netflix announced the cast for the new adult animated comedy, Q-Force premiering on Thursday, September 2. The 10-episode order will feature Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman. Synopsis: Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy...