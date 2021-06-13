UFC 263 results: Israel Adesanya pitches shutout against Marvin Vettori to retain middleweight title

The top of the UFC 263 billing was the setting where the promotion’s middleweight king, Israel Adesanya, took every round against his challenger, Marvin Vettori, in their rematch. Izzy was brutalizing the lead leg of his adversary, on top of juts being all around better on the feet. Even though the champion was put on his back a few times, he was able to get back up and fight off a bunch of other takedown attempts. It lor ooks as if Adesanya is running out of challengers at 185-pounds, but did call for a rematch with former champ, Robert Whittaker.