Alexis Bledel -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Lois Weber was Hollywood’s leading female director in the 1910s and 1920s. But also: she was one of the great directors of the silent era regardless of gender, a filmmaker of remarkable vision who exerted an exceptional degree of creative control. “She writes her own stories and continuity, selects her casts, directs the picture, plans to the minutest detail all the scenic effects, and, finally, titles, cuts, and assembles the film,” wrote Aline Carter in Motion Picture in 1921. “Few men have assumed such a responsibility.” Weber was unambiguously an auteur filmmaker, even though that title was not in use in her day. How else to interpret her own earlier statement: “A real director should be absolute”?