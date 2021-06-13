Cancel
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg girls take gold in shuttle hurdles

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON –The girls’ side of the 2021 Class AAA state track meet Saturday from Charleston saw local teams jockeying for position. While Jefferson took home the top spot as a team, Parkersburg brought home local bragging rights with an eighth-place finish. The 24 Big Red points came via a majority of relay performances, and that was especially true during the afternoon’s shuttle hurdles final. The team of Lily Wharton, Claire Tatterson, Kendal Domenick and Addison Gherke brought home gold in the event by holding off hard-charging challengers from Wheeling Park by a bit less than a second (1:05.68). Earlier in the day, Wharton and Gherke scored the only individual points for the red and white during the 300 hurdles. Wharton (45.52) achieved a podium finish in third, while Gherke (45.69) was right behind her in fourth.

