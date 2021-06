“The coming races are absolutely critical to the outcome of the world championship.”. The above statement, uttered by no one in particular, could really apply to any group of races one looks at throughout the 2021 Formula 1 season’s schedule. While this remains a fluctuating beast given the ongoing disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, every one of the 22 races (or however many events ultimately do end up taking place this year) offers the same number of points.