Venus may be a toxic hell-planet, but new evidence suggests it might have more in common than Earth than we realized. Scientists have just found evidence that Venus' crust could have tectonic blocks that rub together, not dissimilar to broken blocks of pack ice. It's not entirely like Earth's plate tectonics, but the discovery does suggest that the planet's crust isn't one globally continuous lithosphere, and that convective motion swirls below. This doesn't just offer insights into Venus - it could help us better understand the evolution and dynamics of tectonics on early Earth. "We've identified a previously unrecognized pattern of tectonic deformation...