The giant-screen theatrical distributor Imax delivered its best results since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with third-quarter revenue hitting $56.6 million, up 52 percent from a year earlier, and its quarterly losses narrowing to $8.4 million, further moving the company closer to profitability. The adjusted net loss per share in Q3 amounted to eight cents, down from 12 cents in Q2 and down from 75 cents a year ago. In Q3 of 2020, most of the company’s theaters were shut down due to the pandemic. On the company’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Richard Gelfond said that the company is embarking...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO