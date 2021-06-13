Infielder Andy Burns’ first start ends on the mound after Rangers pour on
Dodger infielder Andy Burns got his first Major League hit Saturday night. He couldn’t have anticipated he’d allow one, too. Burns’ first career start began at second base and ended on the mound in a 12–1 defeat to the Rangers on a night the Dodgers allowed season highs in runs and hits (17). Roberts surprised Burns with the news during a mound visit in the ninth inning after the Rangers padded their expanding lead with two runs off reliever Nate Jones to start the frame.dodgers.mlblogs.com