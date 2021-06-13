Infielder Andy Burns’ first start ends on the mound after Rangers pour on

Seth Beer came to the Arizona Diamondbacks organization as a part of the 2019 trade for pitcher Zack Greinke. Before the trade, Beer was selected by the Houston Astros in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft after being named an All-American three times, and ACC Player of the Year while attending Clemson. Since joining Reno in May of 2021, Beer has been a staple in the infield. No one in the Triple-A West has started more games, with the first baseman appearing in 29 of 30 games for the Aces. The reliability at first has been key to the Aces success so far, especially with Beer’s hot start at the plate.