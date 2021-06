Updated June 16, 2021: please verify to make sure the country you’re traveling to is open. This list is not always up to date. The current global pandemic has made many American travelers rethink the way in which they travel. 2020 has seen a rise in domestic travel, but travelers are still eager to venture internationally. The new vaccine requirements for tourists have increased bookings and given newly vaccinated tourists the opportunity to travel. Vaccinated tourists can now travel to many countries in Europe and even more European countries are expected to ease restrictions throughout the summer. So you might be thinking where can I travel to?