Indiana wide receiver Camron Buckley met with the media this week to discuss his decision to transfer to IU from Texas A&M, and his thoughts on the upcoming season. Buckley missed the entire 2020 season due to injury. He suffered a season ending knee injury during fall camp in August, 2020, his final campaign at Texas A&M. He graduated with a university studies degree in Dec. 2020. Buckley caught 11 passes for 121 yards in 13 games in 2019. He turned in his best statistical campaign in 2018 when he collected 34 catches for 474 yards and one TD. Buckley added 17 receptions for 282 yards and 13 scores as a true freshman in 2017.