College notebook: UCLA’s May named academic all-district

telegraphherald.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac May apparently hits the books just as hard as she hits volleyballs. The UCLA senior standout hitter earned a spot on the College Sports Information Directors of America’s Academic All-District First Team on Thursday. May, a former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater who was named Pac-12 All-Academic for the 2020-2021 and 2018 seasons, earned AVCA second team and Volleyball Magazine third team all-American honors last season after leading the Bruins with 4.33 kills and 4.98 points per set, ranking second in the Pac-12 in both categories and Top 30 nationally. The first team American Volleyball Coaches Association all-region and all-Pac-12 Conference selection had double figures in kills in 21 of 22 contests, reaching the 20-mark on four occasions. May had four double-doubles and a team-best 30 service aces, ranking fifth in the conference in aces per set. She was also second on the team with 13 block solos. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. First team academic all-district honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, which will be announced in early July. The CoSIDA Academic All-District teams are divided into geographic districts across the United States and Canada. Kolar named academic all-district — Iowa State University tight end earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District 6 Football Team this week. He is the son of the former Maria Rhomberg, a Wahlert graduate who played volleyball at Notre Dame. Kolar is a two-time all-district pick and is aiming for his second academic all-America selection. He received First-Team Academic All-America honors from CoSIDA a year ago to become the first football player in school history to earn All-America honors on the field and in the classroom. A native of Norman, Okla., Kolar was one of the best tight ends in the nation in 2020, garnering All-America honors by Walter Camp and the AFCA for the second straight season. The Mackey Award finalist led all Big 12 tight ends in receptions (44), receiving yards (591) and touchdown receptions (7) in 2020. He ended the season with a 24-game reception streak, the fourth-best string in Cyclone history, and has the most career catches (106), receiving yards (1,425) and touchdown catches (17) in the history of the program. Kolar graduated in the fall with a 3.99 cumulative GPA in mechanical engineering. Vaske named all-American — Kirkwood Community College sophomore Joel Vaske earned third-team all-American accolades from the National Junior College Athletic Association. The catcher/outfielder from Dyersville Beckman batted .372 (83-for-223) with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 81 RBIs, 45 walks and 23 stolen bases in leading the Eagles to the NJCAA World Series earlier this month. He will continue his playing career at Southeast Missouri State University, which made the NCAA Division I national tournament this spring. UW-P launches Pioneering Forward initiative — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville launched its Pioneering Forward Athletic Fund earlier this month. This innovative fundraising initiative will enhance both the experience of donors and all 550 Pioneer student-athletes. The Pioneering Forward Athletic Fund seeks to enhance UW-Platteville’s broad-based athletics success through a focus on investing in Department of Intercollegiate Athletics growth and staffing. The goal of the fund is to provide opportunities that impact each student-athlete and realize the department’s mission and vision focused on competitive excellence and transformational leadership. For $6 per month, alumni and friends can help expand staff support, enhance facilities, and invest in leadership development to ensure that all student-athletes have an opportunity to achieve their academic, athletic and life goals. By becoming a member, donors will receive access to exclusive events and membership benefits. The fund will support: the addition of staff in the Sports Medicine and Sports Performance program, strategic facility enhancements, the adition of assistant coaching positions and the development of the Pioneer Leadership Institute program that impacts 550 student-athletes and 50 staff members. For more information on the initiative, visit letsgopioneers.com/Pioneering_Forward_Membership. Area athletes honored by A-R-C — More than two dozen former area preps earned a spot on the American Rivers Conference spring all-academic team by accumulating a grade point average above 3.5. The league honored 445 student athletes over six spring sports. Loras and the University of Dubuque landed 40 honorees apiece. The former area athletes include: baseball players Cody Deardorff (Coe/Dubuque Senior), Evan Hingtgen (Dubuque/Hempstead) and Owen Funke (Loras/Wahlert); men’s golfers Alex Staver (Dubuque/Stockton, Ill.) and Sam Oberbroeckling (Coe/Dyersville Beckman); and softball players Kyle Biedermann (Dubuque/Bellevue) and Hannah Wubben (Loras/Galena, Ill.). Men’s track honorees included: Brandon Doser (Loras/Hempstead), Ethan Hammerand (Loras/Western Dubuque), Elliott Meyer (Simpson/Edgewood-Colesburg), Mac Roush (Simpson/Hempstead), Joe Freiburger (Wartburg/Western Dubuque), Greyson Kincaid (Wartburg/Dubuque Senior) and Payton Rochford (Wartburg/Ed-Co). Women’s track honorees included: Lauren Miller (Central/Dubuque Senior), Bailey Hammerand (Dubuque/Dubuque Senior), Stacey Kloft (Dubuque/Dubuque Senior), Elayna Bahl (Loras/Western Dubuque), Stevie Lambe (Loras/Dubuque Senior), Kaylee Osterberger (Loras/Wahlert), Allison Till (Loras/Hempstead), Bailey Vance (Loras/Wahlert), Grace Herber (Luther/Wahlert), Heather Hostager (Luther/Hempstead), Breya Christopher (Wartburg/River Ridge, Ill.), Morgan Funke (Wartburg/Dyersville Beckman) and Jaderial Staebler (Wartburg/Clayton Ridge). Dubuque trio feted — The University of Dubuque’s Carissa Brown, Mary Herra and Victoria Roethler have been named United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Women’s Players of Distinction for the 2020 (Spring 2021) season. Brown is a senior defender from Oswego, Ill.; Herra is a junior midfielder from Rockford, Ill., and and Roethler is a senior goalkeeper from Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Player of Distinction honorees are nominated for quality performance on the field, and they represent the highest ideals of team leadership, exhibiting quality character attributes including sportsmanship and respect for teammates, opponents, officials and the game in general while making other significant contributions to the benefit of the program and the community.

