5 Day 3 Chicago Bears Tackles who started as rookies

The excitement of Justin Fields and Teven Jenkins has the Chicago Bears supporters overzealous for the start of the campaign. Even in the 5th round when Ryan Pace took American football offensive tackle Larry Borom it hit exactly what the supporters have wanted in building the teams' offensive line. While some supporters may want Borom to start from day one of the season, that may be a bit impossible considering where he is at the moment and where he may be heading.