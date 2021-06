The Brewers acquired RHP Hunter Strickland from the Los Angeles Angels for cash on Sunday and activated him before Monday night’s contest against the Reds. Strickland put up a solid inning of relief in the Crew’s 10-2 loss. He allowed only one hit and was the only Brewer pitcher of the evening to not surrender a run. Strickland’s performance has been wildly variable across small sample sizes this season, though, so let’s take a broader view of what to expect from the hurler.