Is Austria vs North Macedonia on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

North Macedonia will be hoping to get their Euros campaign off to a winning start in their group C opener against Austria on Sunday.

The team are in their first ever major tournament and will be keen to show what they can do now they have the platform.

However, Austria are packing an impressive side including their talisman David Alaba.

The defender is a great leader within the group with 81 caps to his name and he may be even more crucial to the side if their captain Julian Baumgartlinger isn’t fit.

Baumgartlinger has been nursing a knee injury and Austria are expecting him to start in the group fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is the match?

The game will kick-off at 5pm on Sunday, June 13.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub with coverage beginning at 4.15pm.

Team news

For Austria, their captain Julian Baumgartlinger is doing all he can to be fit for the fixture due to a knee injury. While nothing has been confirmed, it is expected he will star in the match.

While North Macedonia have the pick of the bunch as the team have avoided injury in the build-up to the tournament.

Confirmed line-ups

Austria XI: Bachmann, Ulmer, DragoviÄ‡, Hinteregger, Alaba (C), Sabitzer, Baumgartner, Lainer, X Schlager, Laimer, Kalajdzic

North Macedonia XI: Dimitrievski, Nikolov, S Ristovski, D Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski, Bardi, Ademi, Elmas, Pandev (C), Trajkovski

Odds

Austria - 6/10

Draw - 5/2

North Macedonia - 11/2

Prediction

While North Macedonia will put up a good fight, given Austria’s experience of a big occasion like the Euros it is likely they will win. The match won’t be high scoring and could be decided in the dying moments. Austria 1-0 North Macedonia .