Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen could be allowed to resume his football career in England if he was to pass an assessment by a sports cardiologist acting on behalf of the Football Association.The 29-year-old has not played since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game with Finland on June 12.Eriksen collapsed during the first half of the match in Copenhagen and required a defibrillator to be used on the pitch before he was transferred to a local hospital where he was eventually declared to be in a stable condition.Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO