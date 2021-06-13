Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

john pawson discusses his yacht design for sanlorenzo

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the occasion of the venice architecture biennale 2021, italian yacht manufacturer sanlorenzo celebrates its upcoming collaboration with english minimalist architect and designer john pawson with an exhibition titled a point of view. running until the 31st of july, 2021, the solo show has been staged in the sale de maria of the casa dei tre oci in venice. this collaboration marks the return to the water for pawson and a new opportunity to explore his vision of rigorously simple architecture.

