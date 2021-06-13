john pawson discusses his yacht design for sanlorenzo

Architect Ini Archibong’s Pavilion of the African Diaspora is on display at Somerset House in London this month and it’s made from 25-feet of sailcloth. The temporary structure, which is reminiscent of a huge arching shell, will form the backdrop to talks and performances for the London Design Biennale and is conceived as a place for people from the African diaspora to gather and share stories. Archibong was raised by Nigerian parents in the USA and told the WSJ the piece is inspired by the transatlantic slave route. While the sail is a reminder of this painful one-way journey, it also acting as a visual cue ‘to become a thing that propels us forward,’ says Archibong.