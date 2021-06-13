Austria vs North Macedonia confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture today

Austria’s head coach Franco Foda will be hoping his captain Julian Baumgartlinger is fit for their opener against North Macedonia on Sunday.

The skipper has a knee injury but the team are expecting him to be available for the group match.

Austria have proved what a headache they can cause in the warm-up matches as they staved off England’s attack until the 56th minute as Bukayo Saka scored.

FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Austria face North Macedonia

That match ended 1-0 and their other friendly against Slovakia finished up 0-0 and so Foda will want to see some goals from his side this weekend.

North Macedonia are in their first major tournament and so it is difficult to predict how they will perform but it’s crucial they aren’t under-estimated.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

When is the match?

The game will kick-off at 5pm on Sunday, June 13.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub with coverage beginning at 4.15pm.

Team news

For Austria, their captain Julian Baumgartlinger is doing all he can to be fit for the fixture due to a knee injury. While nothing has been confirmed, it is expected he will star in the match.

While North Macedonia have the pick of the bunch as the team have avoided injury in the build-up to the tournament.

Confirmed line-ups

Austria XI: Bachmann, Ulmer, DragoviÄ‡, Hinteregger, Alaba (C), Sabitzer, Baumgartner, Lainer, X Schlager, Laimer, Kalajdzic

North Macedonia XI: Dimitrievski, Nikolov, S Ristovski, D Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski, Bardi, Ademi, Elmas, Pandev (C), Trajkovski

Odds

Austria - 6/10

Draw - 5/2

North Macedonia - 11/2

Prediction

While North Macedonia will put up a good fight, given Austria’s experience of a big occasion like the Euros it is likely they will win. The match won’t be high scoring and could be decided in the dying moments. Austria 1-0 North Macedonia .