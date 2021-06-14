Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Scotland vs Czech Republic prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

By Sarah Rendell
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bgJZ_0aSoNGjC00

Scotland meet the Czech Republic in their first major tournament for 23 years on Monday afternoon.

Steve Clarke’s side qualified for Euro 2020 after a play-off against Serbia last November and the team will be able to celebrate the achievement with fans as the match will be played in Glasgow.

The momentous occasion will have added fire as the two countries have closely fought matches when they play one another.

LIVE: Follow live coverage of Scotland vs Czech Republic at Euro 2020

Their previous record against each other records four wins for Scotland, four wins for the Czech Republic and one draw.

Here is everything you need to know about the historic group match.

When is the match?

The game will kick-off at 2pm on Monday, June 14.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer with coverage beginning at 1.15pm.

Confirmed line-ups

Scotland: Marshall; O’Donnell, Hendry, Hanley, Cooper, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn, Armstrong; Dykes, Christie

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Soucek, Kral; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Odds

Scotland - 39/20

Draw - 19/20

Czech Republic - 33/20

Prediction

A home crowd for Scotland in Hampden Park, Glasgow will spur them onto a slim victory which will follow on from their good form in their warm-ups. Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic .

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia#The Czech Republic#Bbc One#Mctominay#Celustka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
BBC
Country
Scotland
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccernewsnationusa.com

Scotland vs Czech Republic, Euro 2020 live: team news and latest updates ahead of Group D Euros game

Massive day for Scottish football, back in the big time after far too long, and with a tricky but winnable fixture against the Czech Republic to start them off with. Steve Clarke’s side play Czech Republic at 2pm in Hampden Park in Glasgow. It’s 58 degrees in Glasgow, with a 21 mile an hour wind and a 27% chance of rain, which I believe I am right in saying makes it officially summer. So taps aaf all around up there.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Scotland vs Czech Republic, Poland vs Slovakia, Spain vs Sweden updates, news and TV reaction

We'll see you back here tomorrow again with all the Euro 2020 action - including Portugal's opener against against Hungary and the mouthwatering France vs Germany clash. Luis Enrique in his post-match press confernce: "I think the analysis, based on what we've all seen, is very clear. We have been superior against an opponent who has decided to play more defensively.
Sportsinews.co.uk

Scotland player ratings vs Czech Republic: Dykes and O’Donnell struggle in disappointing Euro 2020 opener

Until Scotland ran into trouble against the Czech Republic, it was hard to believe there were only 12,000 fans present at a raucous Hampden Park. The mood in Glasgow was quickly dimmed by defeat in the home nation’s Euro 2020 opener, with Patrik Schick scoring a powerful header and an extraordinary 50-yarder to leave Scotland with an uphill struggle to get out of the group.
UEFAbolavip.com

Croatia vs Czech Republic: Preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch UEFA European Championship 2020 Matchday 2 today

Croatia come against the Czech Republic at the Hampden Park in Glasgow today, June 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM (ET) in the UEFA European Championship 2020 Group Stage. This will be the second meeting between these two national teams at a major tournament. The first one was in the Euro 2016, when they drew 2-2. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group D Matchday 2 soccer game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it in the US.
UEFAthestatszone.com

UEFA EURO 2020 – Croatia vs Czech Republic Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When does Croatia vs Czech Republic kick off? Friday 18th June, 2021 – 17:00 (UK) Where is Croatia vs Czech Republic being played? Hampden Park,...
UEFACBS Sports

UEFA Euro 2020 odds, picks, predictions: Soccer expert reveals best bets for Croatia vs. Czech Republic

Croatia's toughest game is in the books, and now it will be fighting to stay alive when it takes on the Czech Republic in a 2020 UEFA European Championship group-stage match on Friday. The Croats suffered a 1-0 setback against England, the world's fourth-ranked team and a tournament favorite, on Sunday. Now it faces a Czech team that looked impressive as striker Patrik Schick scored twice in a 2-0 victory against Scotland. Croatia will face the Scots next week, and it will be desperate to avoid being eliminated from Euro 2020 before that match.
UEFASkySports

Today at the Euros: Croatia vs Czech Republic and Sweden vs Slovakia also in action

While all eyes in the UK will be on England vs Scotland, there are two other games at Euro 2020 on Friday, including Croatia vs Czech Republic in Group D. Croatia will be out to produce a response following a 1-0 defeat by England at Wembley in their opening Euro 2020 Group D match, while the Czechs could secure a place in the knockout stage with victory after beating Scotland on Monday.
SoccerTechRadar

Croatia vs Czech Republic live stream: how to watch today's Euro 2020 match free and from anywhere

There's a captivating race for qualification shaping up in Group D, which is topped by the Czech Republic after Monday's Patrik Schick show. Croatia's opening game defeat has raised plenty of questions about the Vatreni, who looked nothing like the side that reached the World Cup final. This could be a cracking contest, so follow our guide to watch a Croatia vs Czech Republic live stream and follow the Euro 2020 Group B game from anywhere today.
UEFAgoal.com

How to watch Czech Republic vs England in Euro 2020 from India?

Having failed to hit top gear at Euro 2020 so far, Gareth Southgate's side will be hoping for a big win against the Czechs. Czech Republic and England will compete for first place in Group D when they meet at Wembley in Tuesday’s Euro 2020 clash. Jaroslav Silhavy’s men are...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England vs Czech Republic confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture tonight

England play the Czech Republic this evening in a Euro 2020 fixture that will determine where Gareth Southgate’s side finish in Group D. Friday’s 0-0 draw with Scotland saw England booed off the pitch by their supporters, but the result all but confirmed their place in the knockout stages following their opening win against Croatia. Victory against the Czechs at Wembley would see England top Group D with seven points, setting up a last-16 meeting with the runner-up of Group F - which at this stage could potentially be France, Germany or Portugal. Follow all the build-up to England...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Watch Wales vs Denmark: Live stream and TV info for Euro 2020 round of 16 tie

Wales and Denmark get the Euro 2020 knockout phase underway on Saturday, as they face off at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. After qualifying for the Euro 2020 round of 16 on the back of a dominant 4-1 win over Russia, Denmark will be aiming to keep their run going as they take on Wales on Saturday. Like Denmark, Wales also finished second in their group. They will be looking to take inspiration from their Euro 2016 run, which saw them reach the semi-finals of the competition.