Scotland vs Czech Republic prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

Scotland meet the Czech Republic in their first major tournament for 23 years on Monday afternoon.

Steve Clarke’s side qualified for Euro 2020 after a play-off against Serbia last November and the team will be able to celebrate the achievement with fans as the match will be played in Glasgow.

The momentous occasion will have added fire as the two countries have closely fought matches when they play one another.

Their previous record against each other records four wins for Scotland, four wins for the Czech Republic and one draw.

Here is everything you need to know about the historic group match.

When is the match?

The game will kick-off at 2pm on Monday, June 14.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer with coverage beginning at 1.15pm.

Confirmed line-ups

Scotland: Marshall; O’Donnell, Hendry, Hanley, Cooper, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn, Armstrong; Dykes, Christie

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Soucek, Kral; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Odds

Scotland - 39/20

Draw - 19/20

Czech Republic - 33/20

Prediction

A home crowd for Scotland in Hampden Park, Glasgow will spur them onto a slim victory which will follow on from their good form in their warm-ups. Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic .