Sports

Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV

By Sarah Rendell
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyI92_0aSoNCCI00

Scotland ’s Euro 2020 campaign gets underway on Monday against the Czech Republic in front of a home crowd at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Their fans have waited 23 years for their team to be in a major competition and so it will mean so much to them that the opener is on home soil.

This could add pressure to the Scotland squad to perform but it could just be the motivation to start the tournament with a win.

LIVE: Follow live coverage of Scotland vs Czech Republic at Euro 2020

Scotland have performed well in the warm-up matches with a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands and a 1-0 victory over Luxembourg.

While the Czech Republic were trounced 4-0 by Italy but claimed a 3-1 victory over Albania.

Here is all you need to know about the match.

When is the match?

The game will kick off at 2pm on Monday, June 14.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer with coverage beginning at 1.15pm.

Confirmed line-ups

Scotland: Marshall; O’Donnell, Hendry, Hanley, Cooper, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn, Armstrong; Dykes, Christie

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Soucek, Kral; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Odds

Scotland - 39/20

Draw - 19/20

Czech Republic - 33/20

Prediction

A home crowd for Scotland in Hampden Park, Glasgow will spur them onto a slim victory which will follow on from their good form in their warm-ups. Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic .

