Scotland vs Czech Republic confirmed line-ups: Team news for Euro 2020 fixture today

By Sarah Rendell
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdSgj_0aSoN9dM00

Scotland and the Czech Republic both have strong squads ahead of their opening Euro 2020 match on Monday.

While Steve Clarke has his pick of the squad who qualified for the Euros, Jaroslav Silhavy is missing one star in Lukáš Provod.

The Slavia Praha star was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury but aside from the midfielder Silhavy has an array of players to choose from.

LIVE: Follow live coverage of Scotland vs Czech Republic at Euro 2020

Among them Alex Kral and Tomas Soucek who are set to feature in the group match.

And Scotland have Che Adams and Kieran Tierney in amongst the squad who will play in their first major tournament in 23 years.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

When is the match?

The game will kick-off at 2pm on Monday, June 14.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer with coverage beginning at 1.15pm.

Confirmed line-ups

Scotland: Marshall; O'Donnell, Hendry, Hanley, Cooper, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn, Armstrong; Dykes, Christie

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Soucek, Kral; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Odds

Scotland - 39/20

Draw - 19/20

Czech Republic - 33/20

Prediction

A home crowd for Scotland in Hampden Park, Glasgow will spur them onto a slim victory which will follow on from their good form in their warm-ups. Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic .

