Photo Gallery: The 2021 Lawrence PRIDE Parade

Lawrence, without a doubt, knows how to PARTY. That was abundantly clear when we arrived at South Park for the 2021 PRIDE parade on Saturday afternoon. From one end to the other, it was a happy sea of rainbows and smiles as the community came together to celebrate and embrace love and gender identity. It was so full, there were even people climbing the trees. Not to pull a total Stefon, but this parade had everything— a child with the confidence of a pack of wolves handing out jewelry, lesbians flexing in “Make America Gay Again” shirts, a gang of moms just, like, HUGGING everybody… and what’s that? Oh, just a pack of wiener dogs sporting the season’s hottest fashion trend: rainbow bandanas (guys there were SO MANY WIENER DOGS).