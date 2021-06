The Serbian returned from a two-set gap and wins in the fifth: his second win on French clay and 19 in the Grand Slam for world number one. Novak Djokovic Wins the 2021 edition of Roland Garros. In Paris, the Serbian beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets: after a double advantage in favor of the Greek, the world number one came back and won his 19th career slam with a score of 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 In 4 hours and 11 minutes of play, he triumphed for the second time on French clay after beating Murray in 2016.