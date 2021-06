Eboni K. Williams has come in hot during her first season of the Real Housewives of New York. She’s called out Ramona Singer for referring to her assistants as “the help” and didn’t let Mona run away from the conflict like she usually does. She’s supported Sonja Morgan when it felt like the other girls were putting her down and gave her a confidence boost when she needed itmost. And she won’t stand for Luann de Lesseps using the “angry Black woman” trope to shame her for being proud of her education. Being new to this group of veteran housewives’ can’t be easy, especially as the first Black cast member (and likely the Ramonacoaster’s first Black friend) on the show’s history.