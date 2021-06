Former WWE star Mickie James was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet and here are the highlights courtesy of Van Vliet…. “It’s a really cool space. Obviously, it means I am in charge and a co-promoter or whatever you want to call it with Billy [Corgan]. The fact that Billy believes in me enough to give me the NWA umbrella to kind of build this thing, which was something I kind of wanted to do for a long time. I think we have the potential to do some really cool stuff there and I’m just grateful to be able to shine a light on women’s wrestling. If we do a lot of that but we have so many shows out there that it’s really cool. I know I am not a pioneer there has been a ton of women’s wrestling shows. But for television women’s wrestling, it’s a different space. I’m very excited.”