Video: Stone Cold Steve Austin is unable to drink a beer in Nevada

By Mario Fernandes
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin uploaded a hilarious video on social media displaying his inability to drink a beer. The legend is an icon of the company and is famous for his post-match celebrations and entrances in his career. The smashing of two beer cans which is thrown from the crowd is still a legendary event in WWE.

