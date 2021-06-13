Cancel
Santa Fe, NM

North Sports: Week in Review

By Glen Rosales
ABQJournal
 10 days ago

COACH NEWS EXPECTED: An announcement on the new head football coach at Capital High School is expected at any time, said Santa Fe Public Schools incoming superintendent Larry Chavez. Four of the seven applicants seeking to replace Bill Moon as coach have some association to the school: Zeke Villegas and Joe Ray Anaya are Capital alums, while Villegas and Joaquin Garcia were current assistant coaches and Matthew Rael was an assistant with the program for three years. The three other applicants include LeCarrius Cage, Valencia defensive coordinator; Jeffrey Scharum, head coach and athletic director at Newcomb; and Tarick Embrack, Gallup offensive coordinator.

