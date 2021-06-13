Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC – Car Crash at Grissom St & S Saunders St Intersection

riccilawnc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaleigh, NC (June 12, 2021) – At 9:39 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, June 12, a car crash with injuries occurred at an intersection in Raleigh. According to Raleigh Police officials, the accident happened at the intersection of Grissom Street and South Saunders Street. Two or more vehicles were traveling in the area when they collided due to reasons that are not yet known. The vehicles involved in the accident were badly damaged due to the collision.

www.riccilawnc.com
