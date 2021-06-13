Cancel
Missouri State

⚾ Senior Legion goes 2-0 in pool play in Missouri

Hays Post
 10 days ago
OAK GROVE, Mo. – After having their game rained out on Friday night and despite being without several starters due to Hays High football camp, the Hays Eagles Senior American Legion baseball team won twice Saturday to grab the No. 1 seed for Sundayu's bracket play at the Hot Summer Night's Tournament outside Kansas City. The Eagles defeated the KC Hitmen 3-2 then knocked off Team Warstic KC Crow 10-2. Blake Schmidt (2-0) scattered seven hits and allowed one earned run in the Eagles opening win against the Hitmen which was called after six innings because of time limit. Schmidt struck out three and walked one.

