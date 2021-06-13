How to make pleats guide
Pleats are folds of fabric that can be made in different ways to add fullness. They are often used for fabric to be full in one area but fitted in another and can add shape and movement. Pleats are ideal for soft furnishings where you want to add a little fullness around the bottom of a chair cover, for example. They work really well when used as part of a bag construction as they add fullness as well as being a feature. Learning how to sew pleats is a really useful skill if you want to make your own clothes.www.gathered.how