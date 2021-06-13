Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

How to make pleats guide

By Sarah Orme
gathered.how
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePleats are folds of fabric that can be made in different ways to add fullness. They are often used for fabric to be full in one area but fitted in another and can add shape and movement. Pleats are ideal for soft furnishings where you want to add a little fullness around the bottom of a chair cover, for example. They work really well when used as part of a bag construction as they add fullness as well as being a feature. Learning how to sew pleats is a really useful skill if you want to make your own clothes.

www.gathered.how
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pleats#Sewing Magazine#Rs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Interior Designsnntv.com

A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE ON HOW TO INSTALL VINYL FLOORING

Originally Posted On: A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Install Vinyl Flooring (buy-flooring-online.co.uk) If you are installing new flooring in your home, you want something that will last. Vinyl flooring is a great option for flooring because it is affordable, it is water-resistant, and wears well!. Do you want to...
Beauty & Fashioniheartcraftythings.com

How to Draw Lace – A Step by Step Guide

Lace is one of the prettiest and most dainty fabrics out there. It comes in many different variations and can be used for anything from fashionable clothing to household decorations. Its association with classiness and elegance has made it very popular around the world as a decorative element. If you...
ApparelBlend Swap

Pleated skirt

The material uses 2/2 twill of Procedural fabric normalmap (https://blendswap.com/blend/28287). There are no comments yet, log in to add one and start a discussion. Make someone feel good today!
Apparelcollegecandy.com

How To Build Your Summer Wardrobe: GUIDE

After a stressful and exhausting winter, it’s finally summertime. Everyone is ready for the beach, the fun, and of course, the outfits! But how can you create a unique and stylish summer style?. 1. Get some basic pieces. When it comes to vacation clothing, versatility is the key. With some...
Appareliheartcraftythings.com

How to Draw A Shirt – A Step by Step Guide

It’s easy to assume that the more familiar you are with a subject the easier it would be to draw it. Clothing would definitely fit in this description, as we see and wear it every day. As any artist will tell you, things get harder to draw the less solid the structure is.
Gardeningdbltap.com

ACNH: How to Get Purple Hyacinth Guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' purple hyacinths are rare flowers that have a complicated hybrid breeding process. Requiring different types of other hyacinths, these flowers will eventually bloom on your island with dark purple petals. Players should purchase red and yellow hyacinth seeds from Nook's Cranny. If you can't discover them...
Apparelthenewsgod.com

Guide on How to Print a T-Shirt

T-shirt printing is one of the best ways to promote a brand or a company. If you choose a unique and fun design, you will increase your chance of having new customers in your business, thus raising your profits. If you’re interested in that type of advertisement but don’t know where to start, here’s a guide to help you know more about t-shirt printing.
Lifestyleiheartcraftythings.com

How to Draw Fall Leaves – A Step by Step Guide

Each season has its own beautiful aspects, from the bright sun of Summer to the white snow of Winter, there’s always something to appreciate. Fall is no exception, as it’s a time of evening chills, Halloween decorations and the changing of the leaves on the trees. The falling of the...
Atlanta, GAAtlanta Magazine

Test Drive: How a bit of “Style Therapy” guided me to clothing that makes me feel my best

As I lovingly scroll through the final-sale offerings on my favorite athleisure website, I hear a little voice inside my head. It’s not my bank account talking, tired from all the transactions and repeatedly faked out by my tendency to fill online carts and then abandon them at checkout. It’s not my husband, wondering why I would need a 989th pair of black leggings (“You don’t understand,” I cry. “This one has mesh panels!”). It’s not even my own inner voice, occasionally critical of my shape, reminding me to be practical because we may someday return to a world that requires pants with a semblance of structure.
Hair Caretimebusinessnews.com

A Simple Guide on How to Open a Salon

If you ever wondered how to open a salon, know you’re not alone. In the United States, more than 77,000 salon owners have realized the dream of opening their own establishment. If you want to join these business owners, you need to develop your niche, provide top-quality service, and maintain loyal clientele to stand out in a saturated space.
Lifestyletallahasseemagazine.com

Chunky Knit Blanket Workshop

It’s the perfect time to register for our Chunky Knit Blanket Workshop!. We are now offering more styles to cuddle, our classic Chunky Knit Blanket and our NEW Chunky Cable Knit Blanket. In this workshop, we will guide you step-by-step through the hand knitting process to create a super cozy, one-of-a-kind blanket. The blankets requires no needles and knitting experience! For both style blankets, you will receive enough chunky chenille yarn to make an (approximately) 40″ x 50″ blanket. The finished size may vary depending on your individual hand-knitting process. This is an advanced project and intended for guests aged 15 and up. All materials and instruction are included.
Interior DesignCharlotteObserver.com

Design Recipes: How to create a dazzling monochromatic color scheme

Does color have to be bright and bold? Can neutral interiors make an impact? The answer is yes. The secret? Monochromatic color schemes. Monochromatic color schemes can be luxurious and elegant while they also serve as the perfect foundation for pops of color and metallic accents, as well as a strong sense of contrast.
Home & Gardenpinkisthenewblog.com

6 Cookware Pieces to Inject Color into your Kitchen

Staying up to date with the latest and greatest interior design trends can prove to be not only difficult and time-consuming but also very expensive. Recently luxury cookware has altered its position in the modern market. More and more people continue to dip their toes into the world of cooking and baking and thus, are in search of modern, reliable kitchen cookware and accessories. But the sleek, fashionable trends are not the only factors being considered by buyers- functionality and versatility are also becoming increasingly important. When homemakers are not actively using these fundamental wares and accessories, they can be displayed as a functional piece of décor or a pop of color to impress your guests and add to the warmth and liveliness of your home. Below are just a few functional, fresh pieces of luxury cookware to inject color and style into your kitchen without sacrificing functionality.
ApparelPosted by
Womanly Live

Style Guide: How To Wear A Skort

As fashion gets recycled and Gen Z falls in love with this ‘90s trend, come and learn how to style a skort. Some ‘90s trends were all about comfort. It was the grunge era, marked by loose garments, which makes skorts a transitional piece. Skorts — skirts that are shorts — have their place in the comfy fashion, but they’re still feminine and democratic. They fall in the category of feminine symbolism of clothing, representing the beginnings of a shift in how women dress.
Interior Designazuremagazine.com

Shades 2.0 Porcelain Tile

Coverings & Surfaces > Tile & Stone, Flooring > Tile & Stone. Interior field tiles, 60.9 x 121.92, 60.9 x 60.9, 30.4 x 60.9 and 15.2 x 60.9 cm. Mosaics, 5 x 5 cm (unpolished) and 2.5 x 7.6 cm (semi-polished) Bullnose, 10.1 x 60.9; cove base 15.2 x 30.4...
Beauty & Fashiongathered.how

How to tie dye – step by step guide for beginners

Tie dye has seen a huge surge in popularity in recent months, and it’s easy to see why it’s the trend that always comes back for more. Any of us who lived through the 1990s, 1960s – or both! – will remember the allure of a tie-dye t-shirt. Those rainbow colours, those psychedelic patterns… not to mention the amazing uniqueness of any tie-dye creation. Fast-forward another 30 years and tie-dye is back with a bang!
Home & GardenSupply House Times Magazine

MTI Baths' Bowie pleated tub

As part of the brand’s Boutique Collection, the Bowie tub measures 70” x 35” and is offered as a soaker or air bath. Each Bowie tub is made to order and hand-crafted from MTI’s signature SculptureStone material, a mostly organic mixture of ground natural minerals and high-performance resins that gives the look and feel of molded stone.
Lifestyleiheartcraftythings.com

How to Draw A Banana – A Step by Step Guide

The banana is one of the most recognizable fruits in the world. Some people love them, some people hate them, but no matter which one it is pretty much everyone has seen or tried one at one point or another. Bananas have become a popular subject for drawings and paintings,...
Lifestyleiheartcraftythings.com

How to Draw A Mushroom – A Step by Step Guide

Mushrooms are a type of fungus that comes in a wide variety of different shapes, sizes and colors. They also can have several benefits and defense mechanisms that can make them very useful or dangerous depending on the type. Some mushrooms make for a delicious accompaniment to a stew, while...
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Sienna Pleated Silk Midi Dress - Navy

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the GUARDI collection:. Sierra Organic Cotton Jumpsuit - Black (XL) Sierra Organic Cotton Jumpsuit - Black (S) Lovely comfortable and flattering. Delivery. COVID-19: We're open online and shipping as usual, though there may be minor delays in...