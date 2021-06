A lobster diver says he was swallowed whole by a humpback whale while looking deep-sea diving for lobsters and other creatures in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. 56-year-old Michael Packard was on the ocean floor when he felt something push into him and suddenly everything went black Friday morning. “All of a sudden, I felt this huge shove and the next thing I knew it was completely black, I could sense I was moving, and I could feel the whale squeezing with the muscles in his mouth,” Packard recalled. According to the Cape Cod Times, he initially thought that he was eaten by a Great White Shark but realized it was actually a whale that swallowed him.