Gareth Southgate has settled on his England line-up to start against Croatia at Wembley, but assistant Steve Holland says the manager and his staff will keep an open mind before Sunday's Euro 2020 group opener.Southgate has a wealth of options at his disposal and was able to draw from one of the richest talent pools in recent memory when selecting his final 26-man squad for this summer's tournament.The England manager has also tried and tested several different systems with England this past season in order to give his players the flexibility of playing in formations with three or four...