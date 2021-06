His appointment has yet to be announced, but it would appear that Fabio Paratici is already looking to make his mark on Tottenham, with two more Juventus stars on his radar. The Italian is close to being appointed as the club’s next sporting director, having agreed to quit Juve after 11 years in Turin. During his time there, Paratici played a major role in the club’s return to becoming the dominant force in Serie A.