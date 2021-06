The Diamondbacks are playing so bad right now they are missing free outs on the bases in situations like this against the Brewers. You won’t find many baseball teams worse than the Arizona Diamondbacks (21-54) right now. The team is coming off a 17-games losing streak and they’ve lost 32 of 35 games going back to mid-May. It’s looking unlikely they climb out of the NL West basement (currently 27 GB), and at this rate it’s going to be a long season for all of Arizona’s fans and personnel.