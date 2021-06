The union government has decided to expand and reshuffle its ministerial body soon. In the wake of the BJP led central government's decision, rumours have surfaced for the past two days that the Janasena chief Power Star Pawan Kalyan would be inducted into the union cabinet. To get inducted into the union cabinet, Pawan Kalyan should be made an MP. It is said that Pawan Kalyan would be offered an MP seat of Rajya Sabha from the UP. The well wishers of Pawan Kalyan have strictly advised Pawan Kalyan to accept the union minister post under any circumstances owing to the following list of reasons.