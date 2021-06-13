A Major Newspaper Is Refusing to Describe the Austin Mass Shooting Suspect

My colleague Jennifer Oliver O’Connell reported earlier on a mass shooting in Austin, Texas, late Friday night. Fourteen people were wounded, with at least two critically-injured during a shooting in downtown Austin. Two men are suspected of being involved in the shooting, according to the initial reports; although the police later said the number was unclear, but there was a description of one of the suspect. But it’s what the Austin American-Statesman said about that suspect that is causing a lot of talk today. At the bottom of its article on the shooting, the paper included the following. Editor’s note: Police have only released a vague description of the suspected shooter.