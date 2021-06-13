Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

A Major Newspaper Is Refusing to Describe the Austin Mass Shooting Suspect

By Nick Arama
Lucianne.com
 10 days ago

My colleague Jennifer Oliver O’Connell reported earlier on a mass shooting in Austin, Texas, late Friday night. Fourteen people were wounded, with at least two critically-injured during a shooting in downtown Austin. Two men are suspected of being involved in the shooting, according to the initial reports; although the police later said the number was unclear, but there was a description of one of the suspect. But it’s what the Austin American-Statesman said about that suspect that is causing a lot of talk today. At the bottom of its article on the shooting, the paper included the following. Editor’s note: Police have only released a vague description of the suspected shooter.

www.lucianne.com
View All 29 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
China, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Newspapers#Classified Advertising#Suicide#Amish#Newtsche#The American Statesman#Aas#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
China
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Michigan StateNBC News

Michigan Republicans eviscerate Trump voter fraud claims in scathing report

In a highly anticipated report released Wednesday, the Republican-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee rebutted former President Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, debunking claims of malfeasance in the state's election last fall and affirming that Joe Biden was victorious. The report is the product of an eight-month inquiry and concludes there...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New video shows police getting punched during Capitol riot

Newly released footage from January 6 shows a supporter of former President Donald Trump taunting, stalking and punching law enforcement outside the US Capitol – the latest release of up-close video of rioters who have been charged with assaulting police.
PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Navy chief of operations declines to answer Tom Cotton question on whether or not capitalism is racist

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday declined to address a question from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton as to whether or not capitalism is “racist.”. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Cotton was questioning Gilday about a book, Ibram X. Kendi’s How to Be an Antiracist, being added to the Navy’s recommended reading list and pointed out that one of the book’s conclusions is that capitalism is racist.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

As NY ends State of Emergency, Cuomo warns 'another virus will emerge'

NEW YORK - The State of Emergency New York had been under since March 2020 will end Thursday and it will not be renewed, announced Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "It will punctuate the expiration of the emergency that we have been in because New Yorkers rallied because essential workers rallied," said Cuomo Wednesday during a briefing from Albany.
Boulder, COthegunpage.com

Gun Rights Imperiled As State Preemption Laws Face Challenges

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis repealed Colorado’s preemption laws on firearm regulations following a mass shooting in Boulder. Preemption laws have faced challenges in recent months, with several states partially repealing them and a number of lawsuits contesting their constitutionality. Gun control groups applaud these challenges, while gun rights groups view...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Wouldn't Have Scheduled Border Trip if he Wasn't Going

Donald Trump said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't have scheduled a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border if he wasn't going to the area next week. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," the former president said in a statement.
Hawaii StatePosted by
Newsweek

Russian Navy Warships Come Within Two Dozen Miles of Hawaii

Russian navy vessels closed in on the coast of Hawaii in a provocative move by Moscow during its largest military exercises in the region since the end of the Cold War. Although the Russian ships did not enter U.S. territorial waters, Navy Captain Mike Kafka, spokesperson for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said they had got within "approximately 20 to 30 nautical miles (23 to 34 statute miles) off the coast of Hawaii."
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Trump’s legal heat: Trump Org insider says former bodyguard 'knows where the bodies are buried'

In this Beat exclusive, MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by the former Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization Barbara Res and former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance to discuss the criminal probe into the company. The conversation comes as The Wall Street Journal reports prosecutors are investigating Trump executive Matthew Calamari to see if he received tax-free fringe benefits. Res asserts that Calamari "probably was sitting around when things were discussed."