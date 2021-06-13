CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexican Peso Forecast: Waters Turn Murkier for the Dollar, USD/MXN Remains Vulnerable

By Diego Colman
DailyFx
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleReceding political risks in Mexico create a favorable backdrop for the Mexican Peso. Market’s attention will turn to the Fed meeting next week. No changes in monetary policy are expected, but a dovish message, as many investors expect, may boost EM FX. Near term, USD/MXN remains in a vulnerable...

DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Set-Up: Euro Bounce Back, Month-End Rebalancing Eyed

The Euro has thus far held a large portion of yesterday’s gains, which stemmed from ECB President Lagarde’s marginal attempt at pushing back against current market pricing for ECB rate hikes next year. While the President noted that market pricing is not in line with ECB guidance, Lagarde then went on to say that it was not for her to say whether markets are ahead of themselves (as head of the ECB, it kind of is), which in turn, provided a lift for the Euro with additional gains stemming from some pre-month end rebalancing. As it stands, markets are currently pricing in a 20bps rate rise by October 2022, however, this might just be a case of EU rates tracking the global re-pricing in the short-end as opposed to following the actual ECB policy outlook.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

EURUSD at the Center of GDP and Rate Forecasts, Market Holding Breath for Nasdaq 100 Open

Friday will keep volatility circling the benchmark FX pair with Eurozone GDP and the Fed’s favorite US inflation report due for release. Risk appetite was an uneven picture this past trading session. While the US indices fell back on their bullish charge, there was a notable lack of conviction – and even some retreat – from the global equities, carry trade, emerging market assets, junk bonds and risk-oriented commodities. Nonetheless, the Nasdaq 100 tagged its record high. The tech-heavy index has noticeably lagged its S&P 500 and Dow peers in hitting that milestone, which is an uncomfortable situation for the tech sector-heavy measure given its outperformance over the past few years in particular. Notably, the QQQ’s (Nasdaq ETF) record was notched despite a disappointing US 3Q GDP update and further charge in Fed rate forecasts – not to mention the lack of confirmation from global counterparts. We were already in a questionable position to establish follow through, but that run is under even greater pressure considering afterhours earnings from Amazon and Apple very clearly fell short of expectations, while anticipation for next week’s FOMC rate decision represents an outsized risk.
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Gets a Small Bid on PCE Release, Employment Costs Rise

Annual PCE rises to 4.4% from 4.2%. Employment cost data highlights wage pressures. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The September Personal Consumption (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation measure, showed price pressures in the US remained fairly...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Forecast remains for a slide to 112 in 3M – Rabobank

At this week meeting, the Bank of Japan reiterated its ultra-easing monetary policy stance and reduced both growth and inflation forecasts. Although USD/JPY has backed away from its recent highs in the 114.70 area, interest rate differentials have left the currency pair elevated, explained analysts at Rabobank. Key Quotes:. “The...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update

The BoJ monetary meeting this week will see the release of its outlook report, where updates on economic activities and prices will be observed. While Covid-19 risks are currently taking a backseat in Japan, supply constraints are putting a cap on production output for its export-reliant economy. A plunge in autos shipments has led to a slowdown in export growth to 13.0% in September, down from 26.2% in August. With that, the central bank may refrain from any premature policy tightening, with accommodative policies to remain for the foreseeable future. Consensus expectations point towards the BoJ keeping in place its target of -0.1% for short-term rates and 0% for the 10-year bond yield.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

USD/MXN Forecast: Yields, Fed, and Banxico in Focus

USD/MXN reverses bearish momentum as yields stabilize. Banxico is likely to continue its hiking cycle in November. USD/MXN is back at 20.30 pesos per dollar despite attempting to break below the 76.4% Fibonacci (20.18) at the end of last week. The move lower was a consolidation of the bearish momentum that took over two weeks prior, when the USD had exhausted its rally after seeing USD/MXN reach a 7-month high (20.90).
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Eases on Iranian Supply Prospects, US Inventory Build

Crude Oil, Iran, EU Nuclear Talks, Supply, EIA Inventory - Talking points. Crude oil prices falling after EIA reports inventory build. Iran-EU talks set to resume giving more supply potential. Technical outlook appears bearish but broader trend bullish. Crude and Brent oil prices are moving lower through the Asia-Pacific session...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

US Dollar Bounces off Key Trendlines and Support: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis. US Dollar drop slows against ASEAN currencies as prices bounce. USD/SGD next leg higher? USD/THB adheres to rising trendline. USD/IDR trades in Ascending Channel, USD/PHP still ranging. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar paused recent weakness against the Singapore...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD

Canadian Dollar, CAD, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD Talking Points:. The Canadian Dollar caught a jolt yesterday when the BoC brought a hawkish warning to their rate decision. USD/CAD has clawed back a portion of that move already but CAD-strength may be more attractive elsewhere, against currencies such as the Japanese Yen or the Euro.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Poised as Yields Roar and Oil Sinks. Will AUD/USD Get Going?

Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, AUD/USD, RBA, BOC, BOJ, ECB - Talking Points. The Australian Dollar is caught between higher yields and risk-off sentiment. The RBA did not defend a key rate target ahead of their meeting next Tuesday. Commodities have been undermined while rates rise. Where to for AUD/USD?. The...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Susceptible to Rebound in US Treasury Yields

The price of gold appears to be reversing ahead of the October high ($1814) even as the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report points to sticky inflation, and lack of momentum to hold above the 200-Day SMA ($1792) may spark a near-term decline in the precious metal like the price action seen earlier this year.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Prices at Risk with US GDP in the Spotlight Before Upcoming FOMC

Gold prices are idling having pulled back from a two-month high as all eyes turn to third-quarter US GDP data. The outcome will offer critical stage-setting for next week’s FOMC monetary policy announcement, which is expected to formalize plans to start tapering stimulus this year with an eye to rate hikes in 2022.
BUSINESS

