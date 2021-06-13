Mexican Peso Forecast: Waters Turn Murkier for the Dollar, USD/MXN Remains Vulnerable

Friday will keep volatility circling the benchmark FX pair with Eurozone GDP and the Fed’s favorite US inflation report due for release. Risk appetite was an uneven picture this past trading session. While the US indices fell back on their bullish charge, there was a notable lack of conviction – and even some retreat – from the global equities, carry trade, emerging market assets, junk bonds and risk-oriented commodities. Nonetheless, the Nasdaq 100 tagged its record high. The tech-heavy index has noticeably lagged its S&P 500 and Dow peers in hitting that milestone, which is an uncomfortable situation for the tech sector-heavy measure given its outperformance over the past few years in particular. Notably, the QQQ’s (Nasdaq ETF) record was notched despite a disappointing US 3Q GDP update and further charge in Fed rate forecasts – not to mention the lack of confirmation from global counterparts. We were already in a questionable position to establish follow through, but that run is under even greater pressure considering afterhours earnings from Amazon and Apple very clearly fell short of expectations, while anticipation for next week’s FOMC rate decision represents an outsized risk.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO