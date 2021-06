Two tennis titans will clash Friday as part of the men’s singles semifinals at the 2021 French Open. Top-seeded Novak Djokovic and 20-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal are scheduled to square off no earlier than 11:30 a.m. ET June 11 from Roland Garros. No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev will face No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first men’s singles semifinal, scheduled to start at 8:50 a.m. ET. Djokovic and Nadal will take the court after the first match finishes.