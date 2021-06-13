Police officer knocked dead patrolling district boundary

Members of the Orofino Police Department posed for this photo taken and printed in the Clearwater Tribune in 1955. Chief of Police William Philpot, second from left, started work in September 1941 after training at the FBI Academy in Washington, D.C. He became chief in 1943. Pictured with him are patrolmen, from left, Wesley Pishl, James Kitchen and Arthur Brandt. Pishl, still an Orofino resident, marks his 94th birthday this month, and this photo was submitted by his daughter, Val Beesley of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.