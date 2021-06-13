Cancel
Public Safety

Police officer knocked dead patrolling district boundary

By OUR REPORTER
pmldaily.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMULI – A traffic police officer was on Friday – June 11 knocked dead along the Kamuli-Buyende road. Enoch Ndingidyeye, 30, was knocked by a sugarcane truck, which he attempted to stop. The truck registration number UAM 405H was ferrying passengers from Buyende district to other areas in Kamuli district.

